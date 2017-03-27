Do you want to fight hackers and cyber terrorists? How to work for GCHQ
Reckon you could take on the hackers and recognise terror threats before the bad guys have a chance to strike? GCHQ, or Government Communications Headquarters, is tasked with keeping Britain safe from cyber attacks and using technology to find the warning signs. You'd be taking on hackers, searching communication networks for evidence of organised crime and catching fraudsters in the act.
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
