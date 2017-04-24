Deeper Dive: Phishing/Hacking/Malware Attack Remain Leading Cause of Security Incidents
During 2016, our BakerHostetler privacy and data protection team worked on data security incidents across virtually all industries. For the second year in a row, phishing/hacking/malware attacks have accounted for the largest percentage of incidents handled by our team.
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
