Cyber attack would leave East Coast dazed, Energy Dept. says
A cyber attack on the East Coast's energy system would result in widespread public confusion as everything from electricity to gasoline supplies would be cut off for as much as several weeks, the Energy Department said Tuesday. The agency released a report outlining the results of a major cyber-attack simulation conducted in December called "Liberty Eclipse."
