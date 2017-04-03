computer, identity theft, w-2, cyber, crime
Sixty-one schools and colleges have dealt with hacked tax information in 2017, according to Identity Theft Resource Center data. Hackers obtained U of L employees' personal information , filing fake tax returns for over 80 employees.
