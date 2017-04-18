Computer hacker Adam Mudd attacked gaming websites
A teenager made about A 360,000 by creating computer hacking software which cost universities, gaming websites and other businesses millions of pounds, a court has heard. The court heard Mudd created the Titanium Stresser "malware" in 2013, when he was 16 years old, and sold it to cyber criminals across the world.
