Computer hacker Adam Mudd attacked gaming websites

Computer hacker Adam Mudd attacked gaming websites

17 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A teenager made about A 360,000 by creating computer hacking software which cost universities, gaming websites and other businesses millions of pounds, a court has heard. The court heard Mudd created the Titanium Stresser "malware" in 2013, when he was 16 years old, and sold it to cyber criminals across the world.

Chicago, IL

