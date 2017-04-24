Commentary: Police around the world learn to fight global-scale cybercrime
High-tech crimes, such as document fraud, money laundering and online trading in illegal goods, are at the root of almost all serious criminality, said Europol in March. From 2009 to 2016, a cybercrime network called Avalanche grew into one of the world's most sophisticated criminal syndicates.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
