Brexit Vote May Have Been Hacked
Foreign governments such as Russia and China may have been involved in the collapse of a voter registration website in the run-up to the EU referendum, a committee of MPs has claimed. A report by the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee said MPs were deeply concerned about the allegations of foreign interference in last year's Brexit vote.
