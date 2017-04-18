Authorities rule out cyber attack as cause of StarHub's 2016 broadband disruption
The two disruptions in October last year to StarHub's home broadband network were not due to cyber attacks as the telco had suspected, an investigation has shown. Instead, Starhub's network was found to have insufficient capacity, which the telco has since increased, according to findings released on Friday by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|1 hr
|USA Today
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC