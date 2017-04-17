Arizona man pleads guilty in cyberattack in Wisconsin
An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to a hacking charge in a cyberattack two years ago that authorities said interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin. Randall Charles Tucker, 22, of Apache Junction pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging protected computers in the March 2015 attack in Madison.
