Angry Shadow Brokers release password for suspected NSA hacking tools

Annoyed with the U.S. missile strike last week on an airfield in Syria, among other things, hacker group Shadow Brokers resurfaced on Saturday and released what they said was the password to files containing suspected National Security Agency tools they had earlier tried to sell. "Is appearing you are abandoning 'your base', 'the movement', and the peoples who getting you elected," the group wrote in broken English in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump posted online on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.