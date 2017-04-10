Angry Shadow Brokers release password for suspected NSA hacking tools
Annoyed with the U.S. missile strike last week on an airfield in Syria, among other things, hacker group Shadow Brokers resurfaced on Saturday and released what they said was the password to files containing suspected National Security Agency tools they had earlier tried to sell. "Is appearing you are abandoning 'your base', 'the movement', and the peoples who getting you elected," the group wrote in broken English in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump posted online on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|2 hr
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Sun
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC