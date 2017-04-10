Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Hit By Hackers
Amazon third-party sellers, which account for more than half of the company's sales, have been hit repeatedly by hackers who post fake deals on legitimate sellers' pages. WSJ's Laura Stevens explains the impact on consumers on Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Mon
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC