Accused Yahoo hacker had Lamborghini, Aston Martin at 22
A Canadian accused of hacking Yahoo Inc. email accounts on behalf of the Russian government appeared in court seeking bail ahead of a hearing to determine whether he should be extradited to the U.S. for trial. Karim Baratov, 22, was one of four people indicted by the U.S. government last month and charged with working for Dmitry Dokuchaev, a hacker for Russia's FSB security service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC