70% of large UK firms have suffered cyber attack, says DCMS

The Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2017 run by the Department of Culture Media and Sport reveals that nearly seven in ten large businesses identified a breach or attack, with the average cost to large businesses of all breaches over the period being A 20,000 and in some cases reaching millions. The survey also shows businesses holding electronic personal data on customers were much more likely to suffer cyber breaches than those that do not .

