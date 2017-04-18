1 in 5 UK firms hit by cyber attacks ...

1 in 5 UK firms hit by cyber attacks last year

One in five British businesses has been hit by a cyber attack in the past year, according to the British Chamber of Commerce . Polling more than 1,200 UK businesses, the BCC found that 20% had been hit by a cyber-attack in the last 12 months.

