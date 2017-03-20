Your FREEZER could be targeted by hackers - this is how

Once hackers have gained access to the device in question they can either use it to spy on you through your other devices A cyber security expert is warning hackers could use our freezers to spy on us, even if they're not connected to the internet. Donald Toon, director for economic and cyber crime at the National Crime Agency said that, as long as a device or appliance is capable of being connected, it can be hacked.

