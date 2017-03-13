WWE star Paige sex tape leaked online goes viral: Nude pictures and...

WWE star Paige sex tape leaked online...

WWE superstar Paige is the latest victim of cyber attacks after hackers leaked sex tape online. The 24-year-old girl whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis said intimate pictures and videos were stolen from her phone and shared on the internet without her consent.

