Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google An...

Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google Android phone users at risk of hacker attack, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Worried about the CIA hacking into your phone? Experts say the greater threat comes from criminals armed with new information about device vulnerabilities, thanks to the release of documents by Wikileaks. Wikileaks' release Tuesday of a trove of purportedly leaked CIA documents - not confirmed as genuine but not disputed by the CIA - indicated that the intelligence agency had found numerous ways to get into iPhones and Android phones and even bypass the encryption of apps claimed to be secure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... 19 hr Mikey 5
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Thu LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Thu CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC