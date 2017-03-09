Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google Android phone users at risk of hacker attack, experts say

Worried about the CIA hacking into your phone? Experts say the greater threat comes from criminals armed with new information about device vulnerabilities, thanks to the release of documents by Wikileaks. Wikileaks' release Tuesday of a trove of purportedly leaked CIA documents - not confirmed as genuine but not disputed by the CIA - indicated that the intelligence agency had found numerous ways to get into iPhones and Android phones and even bypass the encryption of apps claimed to be secure.

