Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google Android phone users at risk of hacker attack, experts say
Worried about the CIA hacking into your phone? Experts say the greater threat comes from criminals armed with new information about device vulnerabilities, thanks to the release of documents by Wikileaks. Wikileaks' release Tuesday of a trove of purportedly leaked CIA documents - not confirmed as genuine but not disputed by the CIA - indicated that the intelligence agency had found numerous ways to get into iPhones and Android phones and even bypass the encryption of apps claimed to be secure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|19 hr
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC