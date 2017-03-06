WikiLeaks publishes thousands of alle...

WikiLeaks publishes thousands of alleged CIA documents

13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

WikiLeaks on Tuesday published thousands of documents purportedly taken from the Central Intelligence Agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence, a dramatic release that appears to provide an eye-opening look at the intimate details of America's cyberespionage toolkit. The dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press and the CIA declined comment, but WikiLeaks has a long track record of releasing top secret government documents.

