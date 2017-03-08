WikiLeaks disclosure exposes rapid gr...

WikiLeaks disclosure exposes rapid growth of CIA digital operations - and agency vulnerabilities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with binary code and a Central Inteligence Agency emblem in this photo illustration. WASHINGTON - On his workplace bio, he describes himself as a "malt beverage enthusiast," a fitness buff fond of carrying a backpack full of bricks, and a "recovering World of Warcraft-aholic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... 11 min YouDidntBuildThat 3
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? 1 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... 2 hr CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Tue nnono 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC