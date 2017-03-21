What it takes to become an IT security engineer
When Scott Copeland got his associate degree in network administration back in 2004, the community college he attended didn't offer IT security courses, "but it gave me the foundation to learn more about network security," he says. His determination and thirst for learning led him to his current job as an IT security engineer at FedEx Services in Memphis, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC