What Does WikiLeaks Release of CIA Hacking Tools Mean for You?

At first glance, the latest release of classified information from the news leak organization WikiLeaks seems to have alarming implications for anyone with an electronic device. The 8,761 documents and files reveal details about Central Intelligence Agency hacking tools aimed at vehicle control systems, Samsung smart TVs, iPhones, Android devices as well as Windows, Linux and other machines.

