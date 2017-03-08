Welling mechanic's business 'nearly goes bankrupt' after Singaporean hackers target Facebook page
Marc Isaacs, 31, owns Marc's Motor Mechanics in Welling and had to be away from work for a few days as he was at his grandmother's funeral. When he got back to work on March 3, he discovered that he couldn't log into his company's Facebook page, spam advertisements for jewellery were being published on there, and he was over A 4,000 poorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Thu
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC