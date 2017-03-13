UK businesses at increasing risk of cyber attack, according to two national security agencies
Businesses are at increasing risk from cybercrime as the technical skills threshold needed to launch an attack drops, according to two industry bodies. A report from the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre published this week has revealed the growing cyber threat to British businesses.
