UK businesses at increasing risk of cyber attack, according to two national security agencies

6 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

Businesses are at increasing risk from cybercrime as the technical skills threshold needed to launch an attack drops, according to two industry bodies. A report from the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre published this week has revealed the growing cyber threat to British businesses.

