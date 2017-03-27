U.S. Steel ITC Case Alleging Chinese Government Hacked Its Network...
Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 prohibits "unfair methods of competition and unfair acts in the importation of articles into the Unites States," including the importation of articles that infringe various types of intellectual property. Companies can file complaints in the ITC and administrative law judges oversee the investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC