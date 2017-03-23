U.S. Canadian Hacker a Flight Risk
A Canadian man accused of breaking into hundreds of millions of Yahoo email accounts poses an "extremely high flight risk" due to alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents, U.S. authorities say. U.S. law enforcement officials call Karim Baratov a "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|21 hr
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC