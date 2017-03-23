U.S. Canadian Hacker a Flight Risk

U.S. Canadian Hacker a Flight Risk

A Canadian man accused of breaking into hundreds of millions of Yahoo email accounts poses an "extremely high flight risk" due to alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents, U.S. authorities say. U.S. law enforcement officials call Karim Baratov a "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service.

