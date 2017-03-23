Turkey: Porn sounds from loudspeakers leaves everyone wonder 'how'
A bizarre incident in Turkey has left people offended as well as bemused. After all, how else would people react if the city's loudspeakers suddenly start playing weird noises from porn clip in the middle of the night? The obscene soundtrack blasted out of government loudspeakers installed in Kastamonu, a city in Kastamonu province in the northern part of Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Fri
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC