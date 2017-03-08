Trump upsets another special interest group: Porn Addicts
The Trump administration has made life miserable for yet another special-interest group: Porn-watching perverts "working" at federal agencies A House committee on oversight has approved prohibiting federal employees from using government computers and devices to watch pornography on the job. The legislation, sponsored by Congressman Mark Meadows , would require the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to issue new guidelines within 90 days to " prohibit the access of a pornographic or other explicit web site from a Federal computer.
