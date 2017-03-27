Trojan source code leak poised to spur new online banking attacks
The source code for a new Trojan program that targets banking services has been published online, offering an easy way for unskilled cybercriminals to launch potent malware attacks against users. The Trojan is called Nuclear Bot and first appeared for sale on underground cybercrime forums in early December for $2,500.
