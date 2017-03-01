Trend Micro 2016 Security Roundup reveals 752 percent increase in ransomware
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today released its annual security roundup report, " 2016 Security Roundup: A Record Year for Enterprise Threats ," which proves 2016 was truly the year of online extortion. Cyber threats reached an all-time high in 2016, with ransomware and Business Email Compromise scams gaining increased popularity among cybercriminals looking to extort enterprises.
