Top Trump confidante admits to speaking privately with...
OCTOBER 08: Political consultant Roger Stone speaks onstage during The New Yorker Festival 2016 - 'President Trump: Life As We May Know It,' featuring Max Boot, Amy Davidson, Roger Stone, and Sean Wilentz in conversation with Evan Osnos at MasterCard Stage at SVA Theatre on October 8, 2016 in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Thu
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC