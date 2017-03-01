The working dead: The security risk o...

The working dead: The security risk of dated Linux kernels

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Like a plague of the undead, there are devices everywhere powered by versions of the Linux kernel that should have been long since retired Linux kernel security vulnerabilities are often in the headlines. Recently it was revealed a serious kernel vulnerability remained undiscovered for over a decade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 18 hr Bettyhinks 712
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Sat SMH 6
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri Mikey 130
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC