The Latest: WikiLeaks claims Samsung ...

The Latest: WikiLeaks claims Samsung TVs enable surveillance

11 hrs ago

The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities : Samsung smart TVs have microphones so viewers can make voice commands, such as requests for movie recommendations. The commands typically aren't transmitted outside the home unless users activate the feature.

