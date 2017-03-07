The Latest: WikiLeaks claims Samsung TVs enable surveillance
The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities : Samsung smart TVs have microphones so viewers can make voice commands, such as requests for movie recommendations. The commands typically aren't transmitted outside the home unless users activate the feature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|15 hr
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC