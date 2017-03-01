The 10 essential Reddits for security pros
Reddit isn't just about viral news stories and viral memes or heated thread debates, although there is always plenty of that on the sharing and social media site. For security professionals, as well as those interested in pursuing the field of cybersecurity, there is a wealth of advice, content, and conversation from deep and dirty forensics work to the latest on cyberlaw and everything in-between - if you know where to look.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|11 hr
|SMH
|6
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|Mikey
|130
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
