The 10 essential Reddits for security pros

Reddit isn't just about viral news stories and viral memes or heated thread debates, although there is always plenty of that on the sharing and social media site. For security professionals, as well as those interested in pursuing the field of cybersecurity, there is a wealth of advice, content, and conversation from deep and dirty forensics work to the latest on cyberlaw and everything in-between - if you know where to look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.