Ten-year sentence possible for Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence
A SUV is parked outside of the South Portico on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, March 11, 2017. A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC