Tech News Today 1732: Hackers are Dumb
Will robots and artificial intelligence take your job one day? United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin said the Trump administration thinks not. In Silicon Valley's Redwood City, the startup Door Dash is replacing human couriers with delivery robots from a UK startup called Starship Technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TWiT.tv.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Fri
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC