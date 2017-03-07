Taiwan among world's top targets for ransomware attacks: global security firm

Taiwan among world's top targets for ...

Taiwan is among world's countries most frequently targeted by ransomware attacks, according to Trend Micro Inc. , a global IT security company. In 2016, Taiwan was in the top 20th percentile of companies frequently targeted by business email compromise scams, a form of ransomware attack, the company said in a report released Tuesday.

