Taiwan among world's top targets for ransomware attacks: global security firm
Taiwan is among world's countries most frequently targeted by ransomware attacks, according to Trend Micro Inc. , a global IT security company. In 2016, Taiwan was in the top 20th percentile of companies frequently targeted by business email compromise scams, a form of ransomware attack, the company said in a report released Tuesday.
