Synopsys' New High-Performance Secure Module with Cryptography...
Synopsys, Inc. today announced availability of its new high-performance DesignWare tRoot H5 Hardware Secure Module with Root of Trust, providing designers with a Trusted Execution Environment that protects sensitive information and data processing within their system-on-chips . The tRoot H5 HSM incorporates hardware cryptography acceleration to enable up to 100 times faster operation of security functions such as secure boot, secure updates and secure debug compared to software-only solutions.
