Suspected Suffolk hacker Lauri Love says he'd rather kill himself than face the US justice system
Lauri Love outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, after British security services lost their legal fight to force the alleged cyber hacker to hand over the passwords to his encrypted computers in a landmark case. A hacking suspect who allegedly gained access to some of the US's most sensitive websites has said he would rather die than be extradited to the USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC