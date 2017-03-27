Suspected Suffolk hacker Lauri Love s...

Suspected Suffolk hacker Lauri Love says he'd rather kill himself than face the US justice system

13 hrs ago

Lauri Love outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, after British security services lost their legal fight to force the alleged cyber hacker to hand over the passwords to his encrypted computers in a landmark case. A hacking suspect who allegedly gained access to some of the US's most sensitive websites has said he would rather die than be extradited to the USA.

Chicago, IL

