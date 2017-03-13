String of fileless malware attacks po...

String of fileless malware attacks possibly tied to single hacker group

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Several attacks observed over the past few months that rely heavily on PowerShell, open-source tools, and fileless malware techniques might be the work of a single group of hackers. An investigation started by security researchers from Morphisec into a recent email phishing attack against high-profile enterprises pointed to a group that uses techniques documented by several security companies in seemingly unconnected reports over the past two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... 21 hr Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC