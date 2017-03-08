Spies warn Russian HACKERS could target YOUR personal data to wreck next General Election
Spooks at the Government Communications Headquarters have reportedly called an emergency meeting of the country's political parties after warning them of the ever-increasing cyber-attack risk. It comes after Russia was accused of meddling in the US election by hacking the emails of the Democratic Party to damage Hillary Clinton's presidency bid.
