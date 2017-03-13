Senate Intelligence Committee asks Roger Stone to preserve records
The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked Roger Stone, the flamboyant political adviser who has been connected to Donald Trump for years, to preserve any records he might have that could be related to the panel's investigation into Russian actions targeting the U.S. election, Stone confirmed to CNN. One avenue of interest for the committee could be contacts Stone had with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- which he characterized as an innocuous "brief exchange" of a few direct messages that he says amount to nothing.
