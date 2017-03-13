Senate Intelligence Committee asks Ro...

Senate Intelligence Committee asks Roger Stone to preserve records

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked Roger Stone, the flamboyant political adviser who has been connected to Donald Trump for years, to preserve any records he might have that could be related to the panel's investigation into Russian actions targeting the U.S. election, Stone confirmed to CNN. One avenue of interest for the committee could be contacts Stone had with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- which he characterized as an innocuous "brief exchange" of a few direct messages that he says amount to nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Sun gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC