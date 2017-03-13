Security experts have discovered a vulnerability in WhatsApp, that could have allowed hackers to take over "hundreds of millions" of users' accounts and access everything in them. http://www.independent.ie/business/technology/security-experts-discover-whatsapp-flaw-which-exposed-millions-of-users-to-hackers-35536482.html Security experts have discovered a vulnerability in WhatsApp, that could have allowed hackers to take over "hundreds of millions" of users' accounts and access everything in them.

