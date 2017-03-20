Scam claims to be helping fight hacker
But a well spoken, kind caller with all the software required to masquerade as a Spark technician helping combat a "hacker" was able to get personal information out of her last week. "I know all about scams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 4
|SMH
|6
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC