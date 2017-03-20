Russian hackers were likely surprised...

Russian hackers were likely surprised by blowback from cyberattacks on US elections, analysts say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Russian cyberattacks that targeted last year's U.S. presidential elections were as much about wanting to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House as about proving to the world that the Kremlin was capable of pulling off this feat, a leading Russian expert on cybersecurity said Monday. "Russian hackers deliberately tried to weaken positions of Hillary Clinton," said Andrei Soldatov, author of a 2015 book on the Kremlin's cyberwars against its critics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Sun gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC