Russian hackers were likely surprised by blowback from cyberattacks on US elections, analysts say

The Russian cyberattacks that targeted last year's U.S. presidential elections were as much about wanting to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House as about proving to the world that the Kremlin was capable of pulling off this feat, a leading Russian expert on cybersecurity said Monday. "Russian hackers deliberately tried to weaken positions of Hillary Clinton," said Andrei Soldatov, author of a 2015 book on the Kremlin's cyberwars against its critics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.