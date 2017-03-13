Russian hacker extradited from Norway

Mark Vartanyan, also known as "Kolypto" was charged with one count of computer fraud following his extradition to the U.S. from Norway in December of 2016. "This successful extradition is yet another example of how cooperation among international law enforcement partners can be used to disrupt and dismantle global cyber syndicates," said U. S. Attorney John Horn.

