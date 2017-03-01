Robots are just as plagued by security vulnerabilities as IoT devices
An analysis of robots used in homes, businesses and industrial installations has revealed many of the same basic weaknesses that are common in IoT devices, raising questions about security implications for human safety. The robotics industry has already seen significant growth in recent years and will only further accelerate.
