Over 4 Billion Records Leaked in 2016
The leaked records include types of data that cybercriminals have traditionally targeted such as credit cards, passwords, and personal health information. But IBM also found a shift in cybercriminal strategies last year, with a number of significant breaches related to unstructured data such as email archives, business documents, intellectual property, and source code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC