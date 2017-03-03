Nearly 3 million UK businesses experi...

Nearly 3 million UK businesses experienced a cyber-security incident in 2017

13 hrs ago

More than half of businesses in the UK were victims of cybercrime last year, according to a new report by Beaming. The report says that 2.9 million UK firms, or 52 percent, experienced some form of cyber-security incidents, costing them 29.1 billion.

