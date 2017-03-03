Nearly 3 million UK businesses experienced a cyber-security incident in 2017
More than half of businesses in the UK were victims of cybercrime last year, according to a new report by Beaming. The report says that 2.9 million UK firms, or 52 percent, experienced some form of cyber-security incidents, costing them 29.1 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|3 hr
|SMH
|6
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|17 hr
|Mikey
|130
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC