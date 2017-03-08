Ministries lose Shs180b to hackers
A new report by International Police, also known as Interpol, has revealed how cyber criminals, working with crooked officials, are pilfering data and billions of shillings from various government ministries and private companies. For instance, in 2016 alone, the damage from hacks costs businesses and ministries a staggering $50m .
