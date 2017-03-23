Microsoft vows to strengthen the security of Edge's sandbox
A few days ago, it was revealed that Microsoft Edge was the most-hacked browser at the annual Pwn2Own event, and was successfully exploited at least five times. The company has now vowed to improve the security of its browser's sandbox.
